Home / It's Viral / ‘Crossover 2020 deserves’: YouTube shares video of vibing cat artist’s rendition of Tunak Tunak Tun

“The crossover 2020 deserves is finally here,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Turkish street artist Bilal Göregen.
The image shows Turkish street artist Bilal Göregen. (Instagram/@youtubeindia)
         

If you have heard the song Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi, then you are aware of its fast-paced beats which can often help listeners feel super energized. The track may even make you want to get out of your seat and groove, even if you’re not a big fan of dancing. Now, YouTube has shared a video which has taken the amazingness of that song to a whole new level. It’s a rendition by visually-impaired Turkish artist named Bilal Göregen. The same artist from the viral vibing cat meme video.

YouTube took to Instagram to share the video. “The crossover 2020 deserves is finally here,” they wrote. And, we low-key agree with the statement.

The video shows Göregen, in his usual energetic way, playing a tambourine while singing Mehndi’s hit number.

Since being shared, the video ended up creating quite a chatter among people. Till now, it has gathered close to 1.1 lakh views, after being shared just about 11 hours ago. People were amazed and amused by the video, and they expressed the same in the post’s comments section.

“This man gave us some good vibes throughout 2020!!” wrote an Instagram user. “The best crossover ever,” agreed another. “This man is seriously amazing, and every time he blows my mind,” said a third.

Some jokingly asked about the cat.

A longer version of the song was also shared on Göregen’s personal YouTube channel:

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | Musician in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates amazing rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman

