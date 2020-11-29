e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Musician in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates amazing rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman

Musician in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates amazing rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman

The rendition of a Kaliyon Ka Chaman was shared on his official YouTube channel.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Turkish street artist Bilal Göregen.
The image shows Turkish street artist Bilal Göregen. (YouTube/@Bilal Göregen)
         

Amid the things that went crazy viral in 2020, the Vibing Cat meme grabs a place on the top half of the list. In case you’re unaware of this hilarious meme, allow us to explain. A creative mind on social media added an animated cat rhythmically bobbing its head to a video of a visually-impaired street musician performing on a tambourine. This edit gave the impression as if the feline was moving its head to the beat of the music played by the Turkish artist named Bilal Göregen. Following that, Göregen created a buzz online and people started watching his video, even the one without the cat. Now, he has sparked a chatter among people again with his latest creation. A few days ago, his rendition of a Hindi song was shared on his official YouTube channel.

Shared on November 24, the video shows him playing a rendition of the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman. What is even more exciting in the video is the energy portrayed. It may make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg.

The comments section also had an update from Göregen.“I memorized the song years ago, but I did not know the name of the song and the singer, I learned it thanks to you. Thank you,” it read.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from amazed and amused people.

“Love from India,” wrote a YouTube user. There were others who shared similar comments.

An individual wrote, “He is a complete orchestra himself.” Another person commented, “Bilal Göregen Sir is visually impaired. Internet is such a beautiful place and has the power to bring more happiness in Bilal Sir’s life! Let us together support him to the fullest! Best wishes Sir! More strength to you! Love from India.”

Earlier this month, Göregen also shared the cat vibing video on his channel:

What do you think of the videos?

tags
top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In