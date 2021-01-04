‘Cupid’ cockatoo helps man propose to girlfriend at zoo in Australia. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:42 IST

We all love a good proposal story. But do you know what is even better? A proposal story involving an animal. Just like this one where a man proposed to his girlfriend with the help of a cockatoo. Did hearing that piqued your interest? Wait till you see this video of the proposal which is not just sweet but super entertaining too.

The incident took place at the Australia Zoo, and they shared the video on Twitter. “Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.

In the video, a zoo trainer tells the guests sitting in the gallery about the red-tailed black cockatoo is named Euli. The camera then pans towards the gallery to show the couple in question. The next few minutes of the video are super joyous.

Take a look at the clip, which may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart:

Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum. Planning that special moment this year? From proposals to elopements, visit https://t.co/EHeDxlUBuK & let the Crikey Crew help you say "I do!"

(Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint💍) pic.twitter.com/tRry7ujaG2 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 2, 2021

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 9,700 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“So sweet! A wonderful memory for the both of them! Congratulations Jesse and Erin!” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG!! Her face!!! So so beautiful. Congratulations to you both,” expressed another. “I’m not crying, you are,” said a third. And, we understand that feeling completely.

What do you think of this unusual proposal?