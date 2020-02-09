e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Cutest accomplice’?: Puppy taken in custody with man for shoplifting

‘Cutest accomplice’?: Puppy taken in custody with man for shoplifting

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:44 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Brandon, Florida
Deputies said that if the owner doesn’t claim the dog, it will go up for adoption.
Deputies said that if the owner doesn’t claim the dog, it will go up for adoption.(Facebook/ Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
         

A Florida man and his furry “accomplice” were taken into custody by authorities who said the man shoplifted from a store.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with petit theft and possession of meth, WTSP-TV reported.

Deputies also took Wilson’s four-legged friend into custody. A sheriff’s office Facebook post showing an officer holding a small puppy said deputies took care of the “cutest accomplice” before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Wilson admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops, deputies said. He was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen leaving the store.

Animal services will care for the dog until his owner is released from jail. Animal services has listed the puppy as “pre-adopted.” Deputies said that if the owner doesn’t claim the dog, it will go up for adoption.

tags
top news
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
‘Depends on results, exit polls not apt’: Cong on tie-up possibility with AAP
‘Depends on results, exit polls not apt’: Cong on tie-up possibility with AAP
No obligation on government to provide reservation, says Supreme Court
No obligation on government to provide reservation, says Supreme Court
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news