e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dad shows son how to open gifts ‘correctly’. Video is hilariously adorable

Dad shows son how to open gifts ‘correctly’. Video is hilariously adorable

“Showing my son how to open a present,” reads the clip showing a dad and son duo.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 20:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the duo sitting in front of a Christmas tree
The image shows the duo sitting in front of a Christmas tree(Reddit/@simple-mountain)
         

Are you someone who carefully removes a wrapper covering a gift box, neatly fold it, and then concentrate on opening your present? If so, this video may be hard for you to watch. However, if you still decide to stick around, the adorableness clip may ultimately leave you with a smile. And, if you’re someone who tears the wrapper off of a gift, then this clip may speak to your soul.

“Showing my son how to open a present,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. We won’t give away much, take a look yourself to know the way this dad opens a present.

Showing my son how to open a present from r/funny

Did the kid’s laughter made you smile too? Then you’re not alone. While commenting several people shared that the video had the same effect on them.

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, it has gathered close to 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are increasing.

“Babies are like cats. The boxes are way better than whatever is inside. When my son was about that age, his aunt sent him some Christmas gifts. He took all of the wrapped gifts out of the box. ‘Oh, thank you!’ as he took the box to his room to play with it,” shared a Redditor.

An individual commented, “THANK YOU. Gifts should be opened with JOY. I live with someone who tries to save and folds wrapping paper for “next time”. It makes me hate opening anything. The laughter in this video is perfect.”

What do you think of the clip?

tags
top news
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed after 24 years
Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed after 24 years
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In