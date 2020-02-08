Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP asks Tweeple to go out and vote before Netflix and chill

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:28 IST

The Delhi Assembly Polls were held today and people casted their votes to select the next government. While the voting was underway, Aam Admi Party (AAP) decided to dish out a witty reply to a tweet by Netflix - for Delhi’s people.

Contesting as one the parties in the Delhi Election 2020, AAP decided to reach out to citizens with one last request before the voting concluded.

“It’s Saturday which means naps while my favourite show plays in the background” tweeted Netflix.Replying to the tweet AAP encouraged people to first go out and vote for the country’s future. “No! First go out and Vote!” they tweeted.

No!!!



First go out and VOTE! https://t.co/N87Jggt4Co — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Shared just a few hours back, the tweet has gathered more than 1,400 likes. Netizens voiced the same thing, they encouraged others to go and cast their votes.

“There will be another Saturday, there might not be another chance to vote for development Delhi. Jaago!” comments a Twitter user. “Yes. Go out and vote,” writes the second.

The voting began today morning at 8 am and concluded at the scheduled time 6 pm.