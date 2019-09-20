Delhi priest’s impromptu dance number on Kudukku song is Internet’s new love

it-s-viral

A 31-year-old Delhi priest, Father Mathew Kizhackechira, is the Internet’s latest obsession and all for the right reasons. Father Mathew captured people’s attention when actor Nivin Pauly shared his dancing video on Instagram.

The video shows Father Mathew shaking a leg, with two other people, on the famous Kudukku song from Nivin Pauly’s movie Love Action Drama – and that too like a pro. See for yourself:

The viral video, shared by various across several social media platforms, sparked all sorts of comments from people.

“Super dance moves,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice performance father. Congrats,” commented another. “Talented father,” wrote a third.

Turns out, his trendy dance moves – which fascinated many - were not pre-planned. The whole dance number was an impromptu jig, reports The New Indian Express.

“It was at get-together to celebrate Onam. Many youths, who are not members of the church, had turned up for the event. They were all in for a surprise, as they didn’t know I can dance,” Father Mathew told The New Indian Express. “I didn’t intend to be famous. It was an impromptu jig. I had no idea someone was making a video of my dance moves. I only got to know of it when I started getting calls. Many said I reminded them of Nivin Pauly,” he further added.

What do you think of this dance video?

