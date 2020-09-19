Diljit Dosanjh shares video of woman performing rendition of his song G.O.A.T.

it-s-viral

Many, by now, have heard Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song G.O.A.T. There are a few videos which show people performing some super cool dance moves to the track. Now, there is a new video related to this hit number and it shows a woman singing the song in the most amazing way possible.

Shared by the singer on his personal Instagram profile, the video is a real delight. “I Like It Ilke it. G.O.A.T. Trending worldwide,” Dosanjh wrote and shared the video.

It shows a woman singing the track with gusto as a man plays dhol while sitting beside her.

Take a look:

The video, since being shared about 6 hours ago, has already received close to 5.6 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also collected nearly 1.3 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments.

The woman seen in the video also replied to the post by Dosanjh and wrote “Omg Diljit. I’m crying here now.”

“This is next level,” wrote an impressed Instagram user. “It is so amazing,” expressed another. “This is lit,” shared a third.

There were many who shared heart or fire emojis to express their likeness for the video.

What do you think of the clip?