Do you see a crow in this viral image? Look again, it’s actually a cat

Another day, another optical illusion. A seemingly regular picture of what appears to be a crow has left many on Twitter scratching their heads. The reason? The creature photographed actually happens to be a cat and only looks a crow. Now people can’t help but be both amazed and spooked by the image what with Halloween just around the corner.

The image was shared by Twitter user Robert Maguire who found the photo on Reddit. “This picture of a crow is interesting because... it’s actually a cat,” he has captioned the image. Since being tweeted yesterday, the image has collected over 98,000 ‘likes’ and more than 32,000 retweets – and still counting.

At first glance, it does look like a crow has been photographed inside someone’s house. It’s only when you tilt your head a little or stare a little carefully do you realise it’s actually a cat. See for yourself.

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

The tweet has received a ton of comments from people.

“We are masters of catouflage,” comments one Twitter user. “This is like that duck/rabbit optical illusion,” says another.

Someone even tried a reverse Google image search on the photo and shared the result.

Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1 — Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018

Many others have reacted using GIFs.

What did you first see when you saw the picture – a crow or a cat?

