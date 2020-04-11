Donald Trump wishes people ‘Happy Good Friday’, gets mocked on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:46 IST

US President Donald Trump has invited Twitter’s ire after posting a tweet wishing people “Happy Good Friday”. In a tweet shared last evening, Trump posted the message in all capitals, instantly earning backlash from people.

“I can’t believe Trump just wished all of America a happy Good Friday. It’s like he doesn’t even know what Good Friday is,” wrote a Twitter user.

Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is a day of mourning and the ‘good’ means holy.

This is why Trump’s tweet has earned him severe criticism on Twitter.

HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Collecting over 47,000 retweets, Trump’s tweet has received a flurry of comments from tweeple slamming the president for his post.

Just another evidence you know absolutely NOTHING about Christianity. There's nothing happy about Good Friday. Wait for Easter Sunday. 🤦🏾 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 10, 2020

Dear Christian friends,



I was taught that Good Friday is a somber day, and that saying "Happy Good Friday" is in poor taste, even offensive.



True or false? #GoodFriday — Nancy Levine 🌊Vote.org (@nancylevine) April 10, 2020

I am not even Catholic and I know that Good Friday is not a happy holiday. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 10, 2020

Happy?



You're not really familiar with Christian holy days, are you? — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) April 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time Trump has found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s trolling. Last year, the US President called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” at a White House event. The gaffe was noticed by people who flooded Twitter with posts pointing it out.