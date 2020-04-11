e-paper
Donald Trump wishes people 'Happy Good Friday', gets mocked on Twitter

Donald Trump wishes people ‘Happy Good Friday’, gets mocked on Twitter

Collecting over 47,000 retweets, Trump’s tweet has received a flurry of comments from tweeple slamming the president for his post.

Apr 11, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Donald Trump tweet has invited much backlash on the Internet.
Donald Trump tweet has invited much backlash on the Internet.(Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)
         

US President Donald Trump has invited Twitter’s ire after posting a tweet wishing people “Happy Good Friday”. In a tweet shared last evening, Trump posted the message in all capitals, instantly earning backlash from people.

“I can’t believe Trump just wished all of America a happy Good Friday. It’s like he doesn’t even know what Good Friday is,” wrote a Twitter user.

Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is a day of mourning and the ‘good’ means holy.

This is why Trump’s tweet has earned him severe criticism on Twitter.

Collecting over 47,000 retweets, Trump’s tweet has received a flurry of comments from tweeple slamming the president for his post.

This isn’t the first time Trump has found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s trolling. Last year, the US President called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” at a White House event. The gaffe was noticed by people who flooded Twitter with posts pointing it out.

