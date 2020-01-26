Drunk man enters stranger’s house, cooks noodles and falls asleep. Then this happens

it-s-viral

Many have their own interesting party-related stories to share. However, only a few of them gets as crazy as this incident where a man ended up in a stranger’s house at night. That is just the tip of the iceberg as what follows next will leave you in splits.

The man, when returning to a party he just left, ended up entering the wrong house. Without resizing his mistake, he goes onto to satisfy his hunger and cooks noodles. Finally, called it a night and comfortably slept on a couch. His goof up finally came to light when next day he was woken by a very confused couple – inmates of the house.

Thankfully, this unusual – and somewhat creepy – situation took a positive spin when the residents saw the funnier side of the entire situation. They even offered coffee and cigarette to the ‘intruder.’

The incident tickled people’s funny bone when a video of the man narrating the story made its way onto social media. Initially, it was shared a few months back on Facbeook but again created a stir after recently being shared on Twitter.

In the video, the man – while laughing uncontrollably - explains how he ended up in a stranger’s home. He says that he got out from a party and took a taxi home. However, he came back to enjoy some more and that’s when the confusion happened. Already drunk, he accidentally entered into a different house and made himself noodles before comfortably sleeping on a couch.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

This Scot waking up in the wrong house is the best thing I've seen all year. Can't stop laughing (via Reddit). pic.twitter.com/2fqO6M65WN — Josh Feldberg 🐦 (@JoshFeldberg) January 24, 2020

Since being shared, the Twitter post has received more than 1.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 51,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Most were thoroughly amused by this drunken mistake. Some even shared similar experiences. Here’s what they tweeted:

