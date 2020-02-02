e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Elon Musk drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track, leaves Twitter with thoughts

Elon Musk drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track, leaves Twitter with thoughts

Elon Musk shared ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track on Twitter too.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington, D.C.
Elon Musk’s ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track has created quite a stir online.
Elon Musk’s ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track has created quite a stir online. (HT File Photo)
         

The rocket man-cum-automobile visionary-cum-meme enthusiast, Elon Musk just dropped his very own EDM song on the music sharing platform SoundCloud. The single ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ was being teased by Musk on his Twitter page for many hours prior to its release, reported The Verge.

Just with the name of the track, Musk shared a link of his music. And, since being shared on January 31, the post quickly captured people’s attention. Till now it has gained over 94,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Listen to the track here:

People had a lot to say about the song. While some liked it, others were not so convinced. and here’s what they tweeted:

The polymath is no stranger to such a musical project as he had come up with his first single ‘RIP Harambe’ back in March last year. The song refers to the gorilla Harambe which was shot dead in Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 and became a massive craze in the online meme culture for many months following the incident.

Just like ‘RIP Harambe,’ ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ has been brought out by Elon’s very own record label Emo G Records. The song is also available on Spotify, where Musk has listed himself as Elon “EDM” Musk.

According to The Verge, the billionaire claims that he had sung the song himself, and he also wrote the lyrics for the same. A man of many talents, indeed!

