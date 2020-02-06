e-paper
Fact Check: Is this image of dogs lying on hospital beds from Uttar Pradesh? Here's the truth

Fact Check: Is this image of dogs lying on hospital beds from Uttar Pradesh? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is now being shared with a false claim.
The image is now being shared with a false claim. (Screengrab)
         

An image showing dogs lying on hospital beds is being shared on social media with the claim that it’s from Uttar Pradesh. The claim, however, is false.

“Yogi Ji [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath], before talking about problems in Delhi, take a look at the hospital in your own state,” reads a translated caption of a post shared by a Facebook user.

The same image is now being shared by many with the same claim.

Here’s one such post:

Several others shared it too:

The image is being shared with a false claim.
The image is being shared with a false claim.

Looking closely, the board appearing in the image has “Sadar Hospital, Muzaffarpur” written on it.

Sadar Hospital is a government concern which is located in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. There’s a place by a similar name located in Uttar Pradesh but it is called Muzaffarnagar. Hence, the image is not from Uttar Pradesh.

Further, keyword searches revealed a video shared back in 2017, which contains the same image. “Rest house of dogs in Sadar hospital in Muzaffarpur | Bihar,” reads the caption of the video.

Also, Dainik Bhaskar published a report back in 2017 about the incident and mentioned that took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Hence, the image is not recent and isn’t captured in Uttar Pradesh.

