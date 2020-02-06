Fact Check: Is this image of dogs lying on hospital beds from Uttar Pradesh? Here’s the truth

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:37 IST

An image showing dogs lying on hospital beds is being shared on social media with the claim that it’s from Uttar Pradesh. The claim, however, is false.

“Yogi Ji [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath], before talking about problems in Delhi, take a look at the hospital in your own state,” reads a translated caption of a post shared by a Facebook user.

The same image is now being shared by many with the same claim.

Here’s one such post:

Several others shared it too:

The image is being shared with a false claim.

Looking closely, the board appearing in the image has “Sadar Hospital, Muzaffarpur” written on it.

Sadar Hospital is a government concern which is located in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. There’s a place by a similar name located in Uttar Pradesh but it is called Muzaffarnagar. Hence, the image is not from Uttar Pradesh.

Further, keyword searches revealed a video shared back in 2017, which contains the same image. “Rest house of dogs in Sadar hospital in Muzaffarpur | Bihar,” reads the caption of the video.

Also, Dainik Bhaskar published a report back in 2017 about the incident and mentioned that took place in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Hence, the image is not recent and isn’t captured in Uttar Pradesh.