Fact Check: Message claims Muslim man returned ‘Hindu Jain’ girl after people from same religion were fired. Here’s the truth

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:24 IST

A message claiming that a Muslim man in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh took away a ‘Hindu Jain’ girl for marriage is being circulated on social media. The text further claims that the Jain community decided to terminate all the Muslim employees and as a result more than 10,000 people lost their job in the area. Apparently, that forced the man in question to return the girl. It ends with a praiseful line about strength of unity. The claim is false and it’s nothing but a fictional story.

Here’s what the text says:

“Recently A Hindu Jain Girl was taken away by a Muslim Boy in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh State for marriage, All Jain Community Members had a Meeting in the district and it was decided unanimously that they will terminate All The Muslim employees from their Jobs in their commercial and industrial establishments with immediate effect. The result was shocking, as more than 10,000 Muslims lost their employment, so their community elders, Religious and Community Leaders Called a Emergency meeting and decided to locate the Jain Girl and hand over her to her family. Within Nine Hours of incident reported the girl was traced and handed over to the family, this is called United Community Effective Victory of strict action initiated. Hats off to the Jain Community Members Unity in Nellore District.”

Here are some of the post being shared on Facebook:

The message being circulated around Facebook.

Hinduism and Jainism are two different religions. Hence, the mention of a ‘Hindu Jain’ girl in the message sparks doubt about the authenticity of the claim.

Nellore District Police issued a rejoined and rubbished the report as fake news designed to create differences between two communities.

“It is fake news apparently created to evolve differences between two communities or two groups. Sri Bhaskar Bhushan, IPS., SP Nellore, warned that not to circulate such messages containing provocation and fake without proper verification,” a part of the rejoinder reads.

Here’s the entire press note released by District Police office, Nellore.

Rejoinder issued by Nellore police.

So, the message saying that the ‘Hindu Jain’ girl was returned by a Muslim man after people of the same religion lost their jobs in Nellore is false.