Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact three years later

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:22 IST

Many parents may agree that parenting is no easy feat. And they may also agree that there is no greater joy than seeing one’s child thrive. This particular dad filmed his son’s personal development, three years apart, after imparting some insightful words about progress and patience to him. The video is such a heartwarming watch, we can only imagine how proud this father must feel of his son’s growth.

Posted on Instagram on July 3, the clip was shared from writer Jason Wilson’s official account. “I updated this viral video of me helping my beloved son overcome his lack of confidence by inserting a clip of where he is today (end of video). May we all be encouraged to change the way we view progress and have patience with ourselves through the process!” reads the text posted alongside the recording.

The film opens to a video Wilson recorded three years back. The father-son duo are practising boxing when Wilson notices tears in his boy’s eyes. He asks, “What you crying for?”. To which the child responds, “I don’t feel confident in myself”.

When probed about why he feels this way, the young boy says, “Because I have to do it over and over again”. Wilson accounts for his son’s sentiments and shares some lasting words of wisdom. He says, “Over and over doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. It means you have to practice”. Their conversation goes on for a few more seconds and makes for a very compelling watch.

You can check out the whole dialogue here. Be sure to stick around until the very end because the finishing highlights show how beneficial practice and proper guidance can be.

This post currently has almost 62,000 views and nearly 600 comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “You’re an amazing teacher! Thank you for sharing your ability to communicate with the world”.

Another individual wrote, “His smile shows his confidence in the updated clip”.

What are your thoughts on this sweet, inspiring exchange between a father and son?

Also Read | This hairdresser’s reaction to a 4-year-old calling herself ‘ugly’ is viral for the right reasons