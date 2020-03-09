This hairdresser’s reaction to a 4-year-old calling herself ‘ugly’ is viral for the right reasons

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:39 IST

Have you ever looked in the mirror and wondered how much better you’d look after losing a few pounds? Or how a slicker nose would enhance your face? Or how much nicer you could look with fuller lips? We’re all so used to finding faults in ourselves that we often forget to appreciate ourselves. That’s why this video of a little girl and her hairdresser is a must watch for everyone - especially those who’ve forgotten the all important rule of self-love.

The video - now insanely viral and rightly so - shows the hairdresser uplifting the little four-year-old after she exclaims she’s ugly.

“While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged,” writes the hairdresser on her ‘lilwavedaddy’ Instagram account.

The clip shows little Ariyonna looking at herself while getting her hair done and saying, “I’m so ugly.”

That very instant, the hairdresser discourages the girl from speaking about herself this way. “Don’t say that!” she tells Ariyonna. “You are so pretty… When you look at yourself you suppose to say, ‘I am so pretty’,” she adds.

As she goes on telling Ariyonna just how pretty she is, the little girl breaks down and gives the hairdresser a big hug.

The video has struck a chord with so many and shared across different social media platforms collecting a ton of love.

It even prompted special artwork from netizens:

And in case you’re wondering, here’s another video of Ariyonna, now “shining on”!

People have shared a tremendous outpouring of love for the duo.

“She is a treasure,” says an Instagram user. “Beautiful baby girl, the world worships the ground you walk on!” says another. “Love the way you loved on her and the way you talk to her... just the way you handled it was so beautiful. She is gorgeous,” says a third.