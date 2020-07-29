e-paper
Find doggos cute? Wait till you see this Twitter thread of emojis as dogs

Find doggos cute? Wait till you see this Twitter thread of emojis as dogs

“Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome. Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread,” a Twitter user wrote and shared the post.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter thread has sparked tons of reactions.
The Twitter thread has sparked tons of reactions. (Twitter/@ayushguptaaa)
         

If you’re in search of some wholesome content, then you’re at the right place. Even if you weren’t actively looking, chances are that this paw-some Twitter thread will fill your heart with happiness. The thread is simple, it shows different emojis as dogs and what can we say the cuteness of the post is too much to handle.

“Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome. Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread,” shared with this caption, the thread shows exactly what it promises. Maybe that’s the reason, since being tweeted, it has already gathered over 3,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the Twitter thread and prepare to say “aww”, repeatedly:

This is probably the cutest tongue out emoji you’ll see:

Love the smiling face with sunglasses emoji? Here’s the dog version:

Who wouldn’t love to see this wink emoji every day!

Check out some of the others:

People couldn’t stop gushing over the awesome and apt representation of the emojis as dogs. “This is the most wholesome thread ever,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happiest thread ever,” commented another. “The tweet the Internet didn’t know it deserves! Bookmarked! Thank you,” expressed a third.

As for this Twitter user, they wrote “This is so cute,” and there were several who agreed.

What do you think of the wholesome thread?

