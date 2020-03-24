e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fluffy corgi concerned with human touching its paw, has special message for netizens

Fluffy corgi concerned with human touching its paw, has special message for netizens

The pooch clearly has its priorities straight with, “No put I in danger” and takes away his paw whenever his owner tries to touch it.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:02 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pino the corgi, has captured netizens’ attention with this clip.
Pino the corgi, has captured netizens’ attention with this clip.(Instagram/@pinothecorgi)
         

Staying at home during a lockdown might get a little boring and a whole lot of annoying. But when you have an adorable doggo like this, who would mind being home for long hours? Not only is this pupper is extra cute, he also has a special message about social distancing that you may want to adhere to.

Posted on Instagram on its own page, Pino the corgi, has captured netizens’ attention with this clip. The video shows the pooch lying sideways while its owner tries to hold its paw. But the dog is having none of it and keeps taking his paw away. The pooch clearly has its priorities straight with, “No put I in danger”, and we are highly relating to this wise doggo.

“Henlo hooman, no paw shake please! Wait, should I also follow #socialdistancing since I is a good doggo?” reads the caption.

Check out the clip:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-auwCpTCe/

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 2.1 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens can’t stop gushing about this doggo’s paw-poseful message. “Stay well Pino and Pino’s hooman,” writes an Instagram user. “Pino is doing a protecc to the society,” says another. “Hecking hoomans! Stay away. Smart boi Pino” comments a third.

We are going to strictly follow this good boi’s message. What about you?

top news
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Today SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisisTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news