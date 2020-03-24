Fluffy corgi concerned with human touching its paw, has special message for netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:02 IST

Staying at home during a lockdown might get a little boring and a whole lot of annoying. But when you have an adorable doggo like this, who would mind being home for long hours? Not only is this pupper is extra cute, he also has a special message about social distancing that you may want to adhere to.

Posted on Instagram on its own page, Pino the corgi, has captured netizens’ attention with this clip. The video shows the pooch lying sideways while its owner tries to hold its paw. But the dog is having none of it and keeps taking his paw away. The pooch clearly has its priorities straight with, “No put I in danger”, and we are highly relating to this wise doggo.

“Henlo hooman, no paw shake please! Wait, should I also follow #socialdistancing since I is a good doggo?” reads the caption.

Check out the clip:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-auwCpTCe/

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 2.1 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens can’t stop gushing about this doggo’s paw-poseful message. “Stay well Pino and Pino’s hooman,” writes an Instagram user. “Pino is doing a protecc to the society,” says another. “Hecking hoomans! Stay away. Smart boi Pino” comments a third.

We are going to strictly follow this good boi’s message. What about you?