Footballer dislocates her knee on field, sets it back and continues to play. Video stuns netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:14 IST

A woman footballer has garnered much praise for her display of nerve after she dislocated her knee during a match and continued to play like it was no big deal. Jane O’Toole, the captain of a Scottish football team, received a grave injury during the match but the way she handled the incident has stunned netizens.

The clip was shared on Twitter by St Mirren WFC, the team O’Toole plays for. It shows an ongoing match between St Mirren and ICT, competing for the Scottish Women’s Championship Cup. A few moments into the clip, O’Toole falls down on the ground and dislocates her knee cap after a tackle from an opponent player. Shockingly, however, she slaps the dislocated knee back into place and carries on with the game.

“Our captain Jane O’Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness. You can’t put a good woman down - she got back up and played the full 90 minutes,” reads the caption.

Our captain Jane O'Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness.... you can't put a good woman down - she got back up and played the full 90 minutes ⚫⚽️🔴https://t.co/L8BLAVjmBN — St Mirren WFC (@stmirrenwfc) February 21, 2020

Posted on February 21, the clip has shocked netizens. While some hailed her guts, others showered respect to the powerful woman.

Jane O’Toole - 💪👊💥 You have made my weekend! Men’s pro football has a lot to learn from you, Jane! — Ben Searle (@b_nseal) February 23, 2020

Waw!!! Damnnn. I would have cried like a baby lol — E Would (@eEewould) February 24, 2020

Wow! That's extraordinary... — Jeffrey Izoboh (@JEFFREYSJB) February 26, 2020

Huge Respect — Sourabh Porpanth (@SourabhPorpanth) February 26, 2020

What do you think of this clip?