Friendship Day 2020: Twitter buzzes with hilarious memes and wishes dedicated to friends
On the special occasion of Friendship Day, netizens poured in wishes as well as funny memes to celebrate the day.
Loving, annoying and helpful- maybe a few of the many favourable adjectives one may use to describe their friends. Many will agree with us when we say that friends probably play the most fun part in one’s life. From bunking tuition classes to gorging on golgappas and momos, friends are always there when you need them.
On the special occasion of Friendship Day, netizens poured in wishes as well as funny memes to celebrate the day. Ranging from sweet memories to glimpses from the past, these tweets may put a smile on your face.
Here are some reactions from netizens:
Although Friendship Day is supposedly celebrated on the first weeek of August in India, there was a trending hashtag on July 30 which is generally considered as the International Friendship Day. Here’s a funny representation of that confusion:
30 July: International friendship day— Dinesh sarsaiya (@dinesh_sarsaiya) August 2, 2020
2 August: friendship day#HappyFriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/kUIG1RLJY6
If you’re a fan of the popular cartoon Pokemon, you may remember the unbreakable bond between Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum and the adorable Pikachu.
Happy Friendship Day to all the electroCute buddies out there!— Frying Pun® (@FryingPunStore) August 2, 2020
What emoji would you choose to describe your gang?
Tag your friends with the emoji that best describes your bond. #HappyFriendshipDay #FriendshipDay #FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/aPvWW7CUqn— Rakuten Insight India (@InsightRakuten) August 2, 2020
Here’s a tweet describing the importance of social distancing while celebrating the day
It’s a new normal wala friendship day with the same wala feelings for our friends!— Baazar Kolkata (@BaazarKolkata) August 2, 2020
Baazar Kolkata wishes you a Happy Friendship Day for the friends that are still very close to our hearts.#FriendshipDay #FriendsForever #FriendshipDay2020 #HappyFriendshipDay #मित्रता_दिवस pic.twitter.com/UIFsPHiFti
Who better than Chandler and Joey to describe the pure joy that is friendship
From bonding over Baywatch and Barcaloungers, to the baby chick and the duck; Joey and Chandler will remain one of the most iconic friendships ever Sparkles— Merge (@merge_intern) July 30, 2020
So, Who's the Chandler to your Joey? #FriendshipDay2020 #FriendshipDay #FriendsForever #Friendship #friendsshow pic.twitter.com/NpM2PaeE4g
Here is a classic cartoon perfectly describing friendship
Happy Friendship Day 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳— SWATI GUPTA (@swatigupta2308) August 1, 2020
Tell me the best example of friendship as per you from a cartoon. Mine is Tom & Jerry pic.twitter.com/DTT4pX6eDs
How are you planning on celebrate Friendship Day?