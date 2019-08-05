e-paper
Grandpa paints granddaughter’s nails post her surgery. Watch adorable video

Over 11 million views and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent

The touching scene has since struck a chord with tweeple.
The touching scene has since struck a chord with tweeple. (Twitter/@aylawinter_)
         

A granddad is winning a ton of love on social media thanks to a viral tweet about him posted by his granddaughter. Twitter user Ayla Winter-White posted a heartwarming video that shows her grandpa carefully painting her nails. The touching scene has since struck a chord with tweeple. The clip, since being posted, has collected over 11 million views and still counting.

“My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my granddad told me he wanted to make me feel better…” says the tweet. “He told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this,” it says further.

The clip, less than 30 seconds long, shows Ayla’s granddad painting her nails. He seems totally engrossed in the task. Not only does he ask how many coats she’d like, he even tells someone he has an important job at hand.

Shared on August 1, the video has not only received millions of views, it has also garnered a million ‘likes’ and more than two lakh retweets. People have posted the sweetest comments on the video. Many have showered praise for the grandfather and several people have posted about their own grandparents.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:24 IST

