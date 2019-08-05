Grandpa paints granddaughter’s nails post her surgery. Watch adorable video

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:24 IST

A granddad is winning a ton of love on social media thanks to a viral tweet about him posted by his granddaughter. Twitter user Ayla Winter-White posted a heartwarming video that shows her grandpa carefully painting her nails. The touching scene has since struck a chord with tweeple. The clip, since being posted, has collected over 11 million views and still counting.

“My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my granddad told me he wanted to make me feel better…” says the tweet. “He told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this,” it says further.

The clip, less than 30 seconds long, shows Ayla’s granddad painting her nails. He seems totally engrossed in the task. Not only does he ask how many coats she’d like, he even tells someone he has an important job at hand.

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. "How many coats do you have on?"😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) 1 August 2019

Shared on August 1, the video has not only received millions of views, it has also garnered a million ‘likes’ and more than two lakh retweets. People have posted the sweetest comments on the video. Many have showered praise for the grandfather and several people have posted about their own grandparents.

Treasure him Cos you’ll never find a man quite like your grandad ❤️ — Beth Hacking (@beth_hacking) 1 August 2019

"I have an important job at the moment" 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WmOTgEsFQN — Lauren Dawson (@laurenellesse) 2 August 2019

This is the cutest thing. "I’ve got an important job right now." 😍 — Heatherlynne (@HemiHeather74) 1 August 2019

I miss my grandparents now — Aditya (@adityalindson) 1 August 2019

Grandparents are a gift from God. pic.twitter.com/AxYbtiqknH — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) 2 August 2019

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:24 IST