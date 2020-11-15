Gymnast shares training video in unusual angle. Netizens are playing it on loop

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 14:43 IST

The flexibility, agility and grace of gymnasts are some of the many qualities that can make one say wow repeatedly. Now a video of a gymnast’s training session from a totally different angle has grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are you may it tough not to play the video on loop.

Shared on Twitter by Olympic medallist Chellsie Memmel, the video shows her doing a routine practise on a set of uneven bars. The clip goes on to show Memmel attempting the feat gracefully.

“Fun and different angle from yesterday,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on November 14, the clip has garnered over 8,500 views along with more than 670 likes. People didn’t hold back while lauding the training session of Memmel. Many also requested more such videos.

Olympic medallist Nadia Comaneci also praised the clip:

Cool👏🏻👏🏻 — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) November 14, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

You are awesome. — NotTooSweetNP🌈 (@Tcvnurse) November 14, 2020

That makes me dizzy — Cassie Hill (@cassie_m_hill) November 14, 2020

I could watch that all day. ☺️ — AGIRL (@Shaque_DAmour) November 14, 2020

Omg that is a super cool angle!! More of this please!! — Buttercup (@Butterc81460673) November 15, 2020

Love it!💯💪🏼 — Benjamin Wagner (@ToroTweeter) November 14, 2020

