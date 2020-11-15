e-paper
Gymnast shares training video in unusual angle. Netizens are playing it on loop

Gymnast shares training video in unusual angle. Netizens are playing it on loop

The video shows Chellsie Memmel doing a routine practise on a set of uneven bars.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 14:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab of the training video posted by Chellsie Memmel.
The image is a screengrab of the training video posted by Chellsie Memmel.(Twitter/@CMemmel)
         

The flexibility, agility and grace of gymnasts are some of the many qualities that can make one say wow repeatedly. Now a video of a gymnast’s training session from a totally different angle has grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are you may it tough not to play the video on loop.

Shared on Twitter by Olympic medallist Chellsie Memmel, the video shows her doing a routine practise on a set of uneven bars. The clip goes on to show Memmel attempting the feat gracefully.

“Fun and different angle from yesterday,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on November 14, the clip has garnered over 8,500 views along with more than 670 likes. People didn’t hold back while lauding the training session of Memmel. Many also requested more such videos.

Olympic medallist Nadia Comaneci also praised the clip:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this clip?

