‘Happy to check in on anyone’s elderly parents’: Volunteers woman in Bengaluru, finds online support

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 13:18 IST

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a woman came up with an offer which has now found widespread support from tweeple. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that she is happy to check on people’s elderly parents who are staying alone in Bengaluru.

“Anyone has elderly parents living in Bangalore? I am happy to check in on them and maybe run some errands,” she wrote. Further added, “I am neat. I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN).” To further emphasis on the steps she’s taking to keep herself safe amid the crisis, she wrote that she commutes by cycle and keeps a mask on. She asked people to DM her and wrote that she can even drop supplies outside the home of the elderly people.

Since being shared a day back, her post received over 13,000 likes and close to 3,100 retweets. What’s amazing is that people not only praised her but many commented that they would like to volunteer too. People from different parts of the city wrote they’re also available to help elderly or those in need.

“I am joining you Aishwarya, please let me know any requirement in Basavanagudi, Banashankari 3rd stage, 1st stage, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar. DM me,” wrote a Twitter user. “Can offer the same for people living near RT Nagar, Bangalore,” commented another. “I’m too ready to join. BTM, HSR, Jayanagar JP nagar,” wrote a third.

Several people applauded her gesture and wrote how wonderful it is for her show humanity amid the ongoing crisis.

“You should be of my daughter’s age. Still I’m offering my Namaskarangal to you ma. Prayers for your kshema-laabhangal,” tweeted a fourth. “You are the sweetest kid.... thank you for the thought and offer. Do stay safe while you help elders. God bless,” praised a fifth. “Such a nice soul. This is what we are all made up of,” wrote a fifth.