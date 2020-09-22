Harsh Goenka shares quirky video to remind people to stay home and stay safe

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:17 IST

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka is known for sharing fun, witty and informative tweets. And one of his recent posts has grabbed the attention of netizens. Along with a video that highlights the importance of staying home and staying safe during the ongoing pandemic, the tweet also has a special feature that’ll make your interaction with the post that much more interesting.

Originally created by graphic designer Soheil Nouri, the 19-second-long video shows the ‘like’, ‘comment’, ‘share’ and ‘save’ icons featured on all Instagram posts. When the video begins, the icons start moving around. We don’t want to reveal too much, so just watch the video to see what happens and what’s the message showcased in the clip.

“Stay home #WearAMask,” reads the caption shared by Goenka. “Just see what happens when you press the like button,” he says further in the tweet. And this is something you may want to try for an interesting surprise.

Stay home #WearAMask



Just see what happens when you press the like button pic.twitter.com/FR0qGRk4HC — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 21, 2020

Posted on September 21, the clip has garnered more than 20,000 views along with over 1,600 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding the meaningful message shown in the quirky clip. Many also expressed how they liked the little emoji magic in the tweet.

Well yes try to stay at home else wear a mask while going outside 🙏#WearAMask — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) September 21, 2020

Very interesting to 👀 and seriously either stay at 🏠 or 😷 while going out. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) September 21, 2020

Excellent practical safe tips. Wear mask. Stay safe — Ravi (@Ravi59242956) September 21, 2020

Liking and unliking since 5 mins — Dr. Ortho (@DrOrtho9) September 21, 2020

This is nice. 😷 — B Ramesh (@bramesh2410) September 21, 2020

