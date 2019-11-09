‘Hero’ cat saves 1-year-old baby from falling down the stairs. Video goes viral

it-s-viral

A cat from Colombia is termed as a “hero” by netizens and for all the right reasons. The feline pounced on a crawling toddler and now is being credited with saving the baby’s life. A video of the incident made its way onto social media and has evoked a warm fuzzy feeling in many. There’s a chance that after watching the viral clip you’ll feel the same too.

In the video, the baby crawls on a floor, while the cat sits on a nearby couch. Within a few seconds, the baby makes his way towards an open door. At the exact moment, the cat pounces on the baby and latches onto the little one – stopping it from trembling down the stairs.

The 45-second-long clip of the incident was shared by DLore Álvarez on Facebook page the Fundación Gatos Bogotanos en Adopción – an organization that advocates for rescue and adoption of cats. The clip quickly captured people’s attention and now it’s being shared by many across various social media platforms.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the feline’s act. While some applauded the cat’s quick action, others hinted that cats make wonderful pets.

“Cats can recognize that babies are human kittens and cats often raise kittens communally. So it’s not too surprising when they watch out for babies like they do with kittens but it’s still amazing and gives me all the warm fuzzies to see! I love cats so much,” wrote a reddit user. “Leaves a warm feeling inside for sure,” commented another. “The cat is a hero.” wrote a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

All of that in a split second. Cats are truly marvelous beings. — TheMilkMan (@MilkMan903) November 8, 2019

I like how he tackles him the second time like "NO YOU STAY WHERE I CAN SEE YOU" — bofa (@shakingbad) November 8, 2019

The kitty tried to pick him up like a kitten 😭 — menthol crush 🌿 (@blitz52355748) November 8, 2019

Animals are amazing and wonderful! And cats have saved their humans from harm more than one time! They are a truly a blessing to us, and we should protect them, also!❤️🙏 — Shirley Hutchinson (@Shirley82556494) November 8, 2019

The incident took place in Bogota, Colombia, reports Fox News. The cat that saved the one-year-old boy is named Gatubela.

What do you think of the video?

