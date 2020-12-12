e-paper
Human throws baby shower for dog. Seen the adorable video yet?

“Lucy baby shower… must watch,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 19:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cute dog named Lucy.
The image shows the cute dog named Lucy. (Facebook/@Ruchi Talreja)
         

There are many for whom dogs are not just pets but a member of their family. Hence, it’s no wonder that we often come across stories which show people going above and beyond to give their furry kids the best things in life. Just like this clip which shows humans throwing a baby shower for a cute dog named Lucy. The clip is so wholesome that it has now won people over and may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

Shared by Facebook user Ruchi Talreja on a group called Dogs Day Out, the video is simply adorable. “Lucy baby shower… must watch,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video opens to show a decorated venue. It then shows a woman adorning a jhula with marigold flowers. As the clip continues, the star of the show, Lucy is seen stepping out of a house wearing beautiful green attire. The entire video shows how the family comes together to celebrate the beautiful ceremony. Watch the video here.

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of reactions from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair. Some simply wrote “Aww” to showcase their likeness for the video.

“Absolutely adorable,” wrote a Facebook user. “So precious,” shared another. “Oh my!! Precious,” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the video?

