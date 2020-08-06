e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch

Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch

The video shows an adorable wooden house of a dog named Maya.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Maya inside her cabin.
The image shows the dog named Maya inside her cabin. (Facebook/Fencing Decking Specialists NI)
         

Dogs, for most people, are not just pets but a member of their family. Hence, we often come across stories where people go above and beyond to make sure that their furry kids get the best things in life. An old video which is creating a stir online again shows that effort of a dog parent and chances are it’ll leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling.

The video shows an adorable wooden house of a dog named Maya which her dad David Connolly designed for her, reports Dodo. Connolly, the owner of Fencing Decking Specialists, an architecture firm, created this very cute dog house for Maya to hang out in their backyard so that she doesn’t feel alone when he’s out for work.

Originally shared back in 2019 on Fencing Decking Specialists’ official Facebook page, the video again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Reddit.

“This is Maya. Her owner built her a luxury log cabin,” shared with this caption, the video shows the house and a very precious pooch.

This is Maya. Her owner built her a luxury log cabin. from r/aww

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one lakh views – and counting. It also has amassed tons of reactions from people.

“My dogs would never leave, but would also expect room service,” joked a dog parent. “Maya is like welcome to my crib,” expressed another trying to guess the perspective of the dog. “I need a tour of this house,” said a third, and we do too. “Maya now only associates with her human neighbors when they supply food,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Video of hooman playing with a tiny doggo is as adorable as it sounds

tags
top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In