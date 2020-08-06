Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:59 IST

Dogs, for most people, are not just pets but a member of their family. Hence, we often come across stories where people go above and beyond to make sure that their furry kids get the best things in life. An old video which is creating a stir online again shows that effort of a dog parent and chances are it’ll leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling.

The video shows an adorable wooden house of a dog named Maya which her dad David Connolly designed for her, reports Dodo. Connolly, the owner of Fencing Decking Specialists, an architecture firm, created this very cute dog house for Maya to hang out in their backyard so that she doesn’t feel alone when he’s out for work.

Originally shared back in 2019 on Fencing Decking Specialists’ official Facebook page, the video again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Reddit.

“This is Maya. Her owner built her a luxury log cabin,” shared with this caption, the video shows the house and a very precious pooch.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one lakh views – and counting. It also has amassed tons of reactions from people.

“My dogs would never leave, but would also expect room service,” joked a dog parent. “Maya is like welcome to my crib,” expressed another trying to guess the perspective of the dog. “I need a tour of this house,” said a third, and we do too. “Maya now only associates with her human neighbors when they supply food,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

