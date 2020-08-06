Video of hooman playing with a tiny doggo is as adorable as it sounds

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:37 IST

If you regularly use the Internet, chances are you may have seen the “dad didn’t want a dog, also dad and the dog” videos. These clips show how the doggos have the capability to melt anyone’s heart - even the ones who weren’t on board with the idea of getting a pooch. Shared on Reddit, the caption of the video suggests that it shows a similar situation.

Though it’s unknown when or where the video was captured or who shot it, one thing is for certain that it’s absolutely adorable.

“Dad doesn’t want the dog, also my dad and the dog,” shared with this caption, the video is a pure delight to watch. It shows how a grownup man rolls around the ground like a little kid to play with a tiny doggo.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 36,000 upvotes and several comments. While some were happy to see the clip, others tried guessing why some people initially oppose the idea of getting a dog or a pet.

“Underrated dog-playing technique. I always headbutt my dogs when we wrestle,” wrote a Reddit user. “Dads always do this,” expressed another.

“Everyone is talking about the dog and the dad, but can we talk about that lawn? Cut short but still so beautifully dense and green. That is a high-quality lawn. OP how do you keep your lawn so healthy?” asked another. To which the original poster replied, “Well my dad does the garden. I know that our sprinklers turn on almost every day for half an hour but my father knows the rest.”

“My mom: doesn’t want cats. Also my mom: gets not one but two cats. Edit: One of them had kittens. Five of them,” shared a third. “I feel like this is dads everywhere. My husband claims to “hate the cat and it’s not [his] cat” but is always snuggling with him,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dog uses ‘genius’ tactics to make its human keep throwing a frisbee. Watch