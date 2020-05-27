Dog uses ‘genius’ tactics to make its human keep throwing a frisbee. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:44 IST

We often see the videos of the goofy and derpy doggos which make us laugh out loud. However, what we forget, at times, is that the canines are also an amazingly intelligent species and a video shared on Twitter perfectly captures that side of the dogs.

Shared on Twitter profile called We Rate Dogs, the video shows how a dog uses his genius tactics on its human and ‘forces’ them to throw a frisbee so he could keep on playing.

“This is Kevin. He puts his frisbee in the way so his human is forced to throw it for him. 14/10 downright genius tactics,” reads the tweet’s caption.

This is Kevin. He puts his frisbee in the way so his human is forced to throw it for him. 14/10 downright genius tactics pic.twitter.com/NrBg6wNHGX — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 26, 2020

With over 1.8 million views, the video certainly highlights the pooch’s intelligence and several comments on the post show that tweeple think that too. Some even think that the doggo has an amazing paw-litical career ahead of him too.

“Kevin, you’ve got a long career in politics ahead of you,” wrote a Twitter use. “Kevin knows what he wants and he knows how to get it,” expressed another. “That is genius Kevin!” wrote a third. “We know who runs things in Kevin’s house,” joked a fourth. “Kevin you are inspiring, a true innovator in the field,” tweeted yet another user of the micro-blogging site.

A few other canines, who probably took over their parent’s Twitter account, also praised Kevin for giving them this brilliant idea. Check out what they tweeted:

Thank you for this information, Kevin! 🐾💙 pic.twitter.com/PW0Cs7RUUm — JimJamesTheDog (@JimJamesWoofs) May 26, 2020

I played frisbee fur da first time da other day! I have a lot of work to do, maybe Kevin can give me some pointers? pic.twitter.com/2xmanvdVyb — 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗲- ᴸᵃʷⁿ ᴾᵒᵗᵃᵗᵒ (@Penny_Lane_Pup) May 26, 2020

What do you think of Kevin’s genius tactics?

