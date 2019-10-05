Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Pics are equal parts funny and sweet

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST

When a mom-to-be was unable to make it to her schedule photoshoot, her husband decided to take her place. While the pictures turned out to be hilarious and made many laugh out loud, it’s the reason behind the husband’s gesture that has melt people’s hearts.

It all started when would-be-mother Kelsey was placed on bed rest on the week of her photoshoot. Expectedly, she was “really disappointed.” That is when, her husband stepped in to cheer her up. He decided to “replace her and surprise her with the pictures.”

The incident and the images were shared by Kelsey’s photographer K.M. Smither on his Facebook page. He wrote that the pictures came out “perfect.” “Not only is he hysterical but he was able to turn his wife’s frown upside down and brighten her mood completely!” Smither added.

As an update Smither further revealed that Kelsey is actually his sister and the man in the image is his brother-in-law Jared.

Since being shared on September 26, the post has gone all kinds of viral. It’s clear from over 60,000 reactions that it has collected till now. Not to forget, it has also amassed over 45,000 shared and close to 14,000 comments.

While some were busy dropping hilarious reactions, there were others who couldn’t stop appreciating Jerad and called him a “good husband.” A few were simply happy about the entire photoshoot.

“That’s the best thing I’ve seen today!” wrote a Facebook user. “These pics are amazing and precious! He did a wonderful thing for his wife! He’s so into it also!! And yes, I am sooo jealous right now!!” excitedly commented another. “I am cracking up! Love it! Thoughtful of him to give her a good laugh while on bedrest!!” wrote a third. “These are hilarious and your pics are amazing. What a sweet thing to do!!!” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the father-to-be’s “maternity” photoshoot?

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 10:46 IST