ICYMI: Men dress up as bus to cross vehicle-only bridge, go crazy viral

What do you do if you have to cross a vehicle-only bridge but don’t actually have a vehicle to cross it in? Probably not what these men in Russia did. A video that’s gone insanely viral all over the Internet shows the moment four men attempted to cross a vehicle-only bridge dressed up as a bus.

The video was recorded on the Zolotoy Bridge, also known as the Golden Bridge, in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Opened back in 2012, pedestrians are not allowed to cross the bridge despite protests from locals - the bridge is the shortest route into the city center, reports Associated Press.

The men were reportedly looking for a way to beat the ban and disguised themselves as a yellow bus fashioned out of cardboard. The video shows the men walking across the bridge carrying the pretend-bus, complete with windows and wheels, over their heads.

Their plans, however, did not work as they were discovered by security personnel and asked to move back.

The ruse was caught on camera by a woman who described the scene unfolding before her as “beautiful” and “art” in Russian.

Watch the hilarious and bizarre video below:

“No vehicle? No problem! Disguise yourself as a bus,” says one Twitter user about the video. “In Russia, bus rides you!” says another. “Best thing you’ll see on the Internet today,” says a third.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:54 IST