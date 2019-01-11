ICYMI: Rotary phone leaves 17-year-olds baffled. Watch hilarious video

Kids these days often help grown-ups with their phones, fancy tabs and other gadgets, usually with the tap of a finger. But a video shared on Facebook shows two teens completely baffled when asked to dial a number on a good old rotary phone. The video, shared two weeks ago, has gone viral and collected over 14 million views and counting.

The video has been shared by Facebook user Kevin Bumstead. The video opens with the teens being asked to dial a number on the phone in front of them within four minutes.

The teens first try to push the numbers on the phone but quickly realise they need to actually rotate the dial. After a few attempts, while the receiver stays put on the phone, the boys try to dial the numbers. They’re eventually given a hint – that they are dialling zero correctly. And more attempts follow.

“You guys have made it all worth it. Everyone has struggled like you guys,” you can hear someone say.

Moments later, one of the boys asks if he needs to pick up the receiver while dialling the number. A woman suggests putting the receiver on their ear and hear what it sounds like. They give it a few more tries.

“What’s with all the holes though,” the other boy asks.

With time running out to complete the challenge, did the teens manage to dial the number? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video to find out.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 2.5 lakh shares and more than 70,000 reactions. The video has left many entertained and some feeling old.

“This is crazy awesome! I LOVE it,” says one Facebook user. “I love the reset hang up,” says another. “This makes me feel old,” comments a third. “Priceless. Who knew back then that it would be soooo obsolete today!? LOL,” writes one. “And they call us older people dumb! Haha!” comments yet another.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:21 IST