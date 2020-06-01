If you’re having an existential crisis, Phoebe the kitty is here to give you company. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:23 IST

Have you ever got that feeling when you’re doing something with absolute concentration and you suddenly drift off to a completely different world? Staring blankly at the computer screen or a book, all that is spinning inside your mind are some weird thoughts like the existence of aliens or simply the question whether poison becomes more poisonous after it expires. But after some time, all of these thoughts generally swirl into one whole matter questioning the very existence of one’s self in this huge universe. If you’ve experienced such thoughts, then you may just relate to this kitty who is having an existential crisis of her own.

Posted on the cat’s personal TikTok account, this clip gives a glimpse of what Phoebe the kitty does when she is hit by a bout of thoughts. The clip starts with Phoebe looking thoughtfully at a bathroom sink. The scene transitions to show Phoebe putting out a paw at the water trickling from a faucet. The kitty continues to look at the running water dreamily, probably thinking of a way to overpower the human race.

While we can’t quite put our finger on what is going inside that furry little head, we can suggest that you watch the video and relate to Phoebe.

The clip has garnered over 76,700 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some declared in unison that they’ve found their spirit animal, others came up with probable explanations for the kitty’s thoughts. “Alive….but at what cost?” writes a TikTok user trying to voice out Phoebe’s thoughts. “It’s been a week, why hasn’t he replied yet?” adds another. “Phoebe is a whole mood,” comments a third. “I can relate totally to this cat,” says a fourth.

Do you relate to this cat’s mood?