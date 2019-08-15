Independence Day 2019: Twitter introduces Ashoka Chakra emoji, available in more than 10 Indian languages

it-s-viral

To celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day, Twitter rolled out a treat for desi tweeple - customised emoji of the Ashoka Chakra. The emoji depicts the Dharma Chakra in blue colour with hues of Indian tricolour surrounding it.

The emoji, which will stay live till August 18, is not just compatible with English but with more than 10 other Indian languages, reports ANI. Some of the languages are Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, and Oriya.

“Over the years, Twitter emojis have established themselves as a medium of expression for our users. This inspires us to curate exclusive symbols around moments that are important to Indians,” Twitter’s Senior Manager of Public Policy told IANS. “We believe that the Independence Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate this historic day,” she added.

While many people are using English to wish Happy Independence Day, many have tried using the emoji in other Indian languages.

The Ashoka Charka is the fifth Indian Independence Day emoji by Twitter, reports ANI. Previously, emojis with Indian flag and Red Fort were rolled out by the company.

Are you going to use this new emoji?

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

