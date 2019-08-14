Independence Day: ITBP constable sings ‘Sandese Aate Hain’, wins hearts. Watch

it-s-viral

India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15 and social media is already flooded with posts and messages celebrating this day. However, in all those post, one by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police stands out. The post comprises a video of an ITBP constable singing a wonderful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the 1997 film, ‘Border’. The video has left many moved and is collecting a ton of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

“Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day,” says the caption posted along with the video. Take a look at the video below:

Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019

The video has struck a chord with many on Twitter. Since being shared earlier today, the video has collected over 800 ‘likes’ and more than 250 retweets. Several people have shared their reaction to the video, including Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

“I’ve worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland,” he tweeted.

A heart touching rendition by @ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I've worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland🇮🇳 https://t.co/ASD9CuOJSt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 14, 2019

Here’s how others have reacted to the video:

“Sonu Nigam will be very very proud of this rendition Lovely ji. You can actually disarm enemy with the melody in your voice,” says one Twitter user. “Amazing vocals brother,” says another. “What vocals. Sir, you made my day,” says a third.

