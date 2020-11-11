e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Indian Army gifts 10 mine detection dogs, 20 trained military horses to Bangladesh

Indian Army gifts 10 mine detection dogs, 20 trained military horses to Bangladesh

The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 10:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
North 24 Parganas, West Bengal
The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border.(Twitter@ihcdhaka)
         

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army.

These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

“Towards further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two Armies in particular, the Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army,” the Indian Army statement read.

“India’s partnership with Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. With this gesture, the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger,” the statement added.

The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army Delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division.

The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India - Bangladesh Border. Brigadier JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

“The performance of military dogs in the Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle,” a senior Army official was quoted in the statement as saying.

“The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items,” the official stated. (ANI)

How the BJP got itself in driver's seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
'Unprecedented peak' as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami's bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
