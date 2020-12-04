e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Indian man sets world record for designing floral-shaped ring with 12,638 diamonds

Indian man sets world record for designing floral-shaped ring with 12,638 diamonds

The ring called “The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity”, the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 21:36 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Agence France-Presse | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New Delhi
The image shows a ring called the Marigold.
The image shows a ring called the Marigold. (AFP PHOTO/Renani Jewels)
         

An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records -- but its Indian creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet.

Called “The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity”, the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).

“It’s wearable and comfortable,” said 25-year-old Harish Bansal, who described his audacious creation as a dream project.

Bansal said he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in western city of Surat, India’s diamond hub.

“My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this,” Bansal told AFP.

Theimage shows the ring that weighs a little over 165 grams.
Theimage shows the ring that weighs a little over 165 grams. ( AFP PHOTO/Renani Jewels )

In a statement, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring’s eight-layer flower design was unique.

Bansal said he had already knocked back requests prospective buyers.

“We have no plans of selling it right now,” he said. “It’s a matter of pride for us. It’s priceless.”

The previous record determined by Guinness, also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.

What do you think of the new record?

tags
top news
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
‘Skip a meal’: Harvard expert Dr Sinclair’s tips on how to live healthy, longer
‘Skip a meal’: Harvard expert Dr Sinclair’s tips on how to live healthy, longer
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In