Indian rock python spotted outside Delhi's Saket metro station, rescued later

Indian rock python spotted outside Delhi’s Saket metro station, rescued later

Wildlife SOS, an NGO which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot and two team members with rescue equipment extricated the python from the narrow space under the foot-over bridge.

Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
A five-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from the bus stop near Saket metro station.
A five-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from the bus stop near Saket metro station.(ANI)
         

A five-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from the bus stop near Saket metro station in south Delhi on Tuesday and was later released safely into the wild.

The incident came into notice when a passer-by noticed the large reptile underneath the foot-over bridge from a nearby culvert, stirring an immediate panic outside Saket metro station, exit gate number 1.

Wildlife SOS, an NGO which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress reached at the spot and two team members with rescue equipment extricated the python from the narrow space under the foot-over bridge.

“We have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling snakes. Pythons need large undisturbed spaces to move around. Although non-venomous, a python’s bite can be injurious,” Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS informed ANI.

The Indian Rock Python is a large non-venomous python species with its length as long as 20-feet. Pythons are often misidentified due to their resemblance to the venomous Russell’s viper and consequently met with hostility.

In the monsoon season, snakes come out of their burrowed holes and shelters to look for unusual shelters.

