Internet is in love with Biscuits and Gravy, tiny cat born with two faces

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:01 IST

A couple from Oregon never imagined the surprise waiting for them when they went to take a look at the newborn litters of one of their cats. Along with the five normal kittens, they also found a tiny feline with two little noses, four eyes, and two mewling mouths. The couple decided to call this rare adorable kitty Biscuits and Gravy and now the images and videos of the tiny tot have tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Shared on the cat’s personal Instagram page, the videos and images show the daily life of the feline. Here’s a video where its human is trying to feed it:

Though rare, this condition among cats is not entirely unheard of, reports CNN. In fact, the two-faced cats are known as Janus. They are named after the Roman God by the same name who was said to have the ability to look to the past with one head and into the future with the other.

The image shows Biscuits and Gravy with one of its siblings. ( Instagram/Biscuitsandgravy )

Despite the cat parents taking good care of this feline, there’s a risk of survival looming over this kitten – as they have a really short life span. However, beating all the odds a two-faced cat named Frank and Louie survived for over 15 years and that certainly brings some hope for Biscuits and Gravy.

The image shows the Janus cat named Biscuits and Gravy sleeping. ( Instagram/Biscuitsandgravy )

Not just the tiny tot’s parents but several people commented on the Instagram posts and wrote that they hope the kitten pulls through and lives a healthy life.

Here’s a latest post where people expressed the same notion. The post is an image of the cat sleeping on its dog sibling.

“Biscuits and Ollie B&G went through a bit of a rough patch this afternoon and seemed very lethargic. He’s since perked up quite a bit and seems a little like his normal self. Keep the little dude in your prayers! We’re really hoping he pulls through!” reads the post’s caption.

Biscuits and Gravy sleeping on one of its dog siblings. ( Instagram/Biscuitsandgravy )

From asking Biscuits and Gravy to hang on to wishing them a speedy recovery, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“Sending soooooo many good thoughts and prayers!!! He is a fighter and I hope it all works out!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hang in there little tough guy!” commented another.

What do you think of this tiny kitten?