Home / It's Viral / IPS officer shares bank details of Ratan Lal’s wife, people come forward to donate funds

IPS officer shares bank details of Ratan Lal’s wife, people come forward to donate funds

On February 24, head constable Ratan Lal lost his life after sustaining injuries during the violence in North East Delhi.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many have replied to Arun Bothra’s tweet and come forward to help the family.
Many have replied to Arun Bothra's tweet and come forward to help the family.
         

The Delhi violence which first broke out on Sunday has claimed over 30 lives till now. Among them is Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal. On February 24, he lost his life after sustaining injuries during the violence in North East Delhi.

Many took to social media to pay their respects to the officer and offer condolences to the family. Several people also took to Twitter asking for a way to help the family in any way possible. IPS officer Arun Bothra has shared Ratan Lal’s wife’s bank account details should anyone like to offer help.

Many have replied to the tweet and come forward to help the family. From Rs 51 to 3,000, people have shared whatever they could to help the family.

Here are some such tweets:

On February 16, two days after his death, Ratan Lal’s last rites took place in Rajasthan. He was accorded with full state honours and gun salute.

