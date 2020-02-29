IPS officer shares bank details of Ratan Lal’s wife, people come forward to donate funds
On February 24, head constable Ratan Lal lost his life after sustaining injuries during the violence in North East Delhi.
The Delhi violence which first broke out on Sunday has claimed over 30 lives till now. Among them is Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal. On February 24, he lost his life after sustaining injuries during the violence in North East Delhi.
Many took to social media to pay their respects to the officer and offer condolences to the family. Several people also took to Twitter asking for a way to help the family in any way possible. IPS officer Arun Bothra has shared Ratan Lal’s wife’s bank account details should anyone like to offer help.
Verified bank account of wife of martyred Head Constable #RatanLal is here:— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 28, 2020
Mrs. Poonam Bari
A/C no. 33150100023786
Bank of Baroda
IFSC Code - BARB0BURARI
(Fifth Character is Zero)
Took time to obtain & verify as shocked family was not in position to communicate. https://t.co/eggggGYYAz pic.twitter.com/nwsGj6lIyE
Many have replied to the tweet and come forward to help the family. From Rs 51 to 3,000, people have shared whatever they could to help the family.
Here are some such tweets:
Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKQ8DeAd8F— शुभम् सिंह /Shubham Singh (@__SINGHAA) February 28, 2020
Sir a small contribution for family of Martyred #RatanLal .#JusticeForRatanLal#JusticeForAnkit— rāhula śarmā ॐ (@rahulsharmapost) February 28, 2020
🙏🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/MzuZwk0LHg
As of my condition, I've donated a small amount to her account.— Singhdeo⚔️🚩 (@Singhdeo_Uk) February 28, 2020
Hope, ppl from all faiths will help her by donating her in this distressful time at large🙏 pic.twitter.com/k8B6j34V7D
Done sir. pic.twitter.com/qXAU69GQPl— Ankit Verma (@1404ankitAnkit) February 28, 2020
On February 16, two days after his death, Ratan Lal’s last rites took place in Rajasthan. He was accorded with full state honours and gun salute.