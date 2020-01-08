e-paper
IT to IIM to IIMC, Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is poem of protest for Indian youth

Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ became a topic of discussion after the IIT - K formed a panel to decide whether the poem is offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM-A students recited Faiz's Hum Dekhenge poetry.
IIM-A students recited Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge poetry. (Screengrab)
         

Even as debates over Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ continue, it has been turned into the poem of protest of sorts for college students across the country. The latest to join in this are students from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad who recited ‘Hum Dekhenge’ as a mark of protest over JNU violence, reports ANI.

‘Hum Dekhenge’ became a topic of discussion after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur formed a panel to decide whether the poem is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Students of IIT-Kanpur sang the poem during a peaceful protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA on December 17. A faculty member subsequently filed complaints claiming the poem is “anti-Hindu”.

The poem has since struck a chord with people and students across the country have been seen singing the poem during protest.

During a recent protest against the violence in JNU, IIM-A students recited Faiz’s poetry.

Earlier, a video of students, reportedly from Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), singing a rendition of the poem on a mountain top made it way on Twitter. The clip shows a bunch of people singing verses from the poem while sitting atop a mountain.

Another video, this one reportedly showing students of Indian Institute of Science reciting the poem, has also been shared YouTube.

A clip on Twitter shows students at Savitribai Phule Pune University singing Hum Delhenge during a protest.

Not only this, several videos show the song being sung during protests across the country.

In fact, during a protest in New York, people also sang the poem to show solidarity to students at JNU.

The poem was written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz in 1979 in reference to military dictator Zia-ul-Haq rule in Pakistan.

