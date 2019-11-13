e-paper
John Legend named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine. Chrissy Teigen had the best reaction

Chrissy Teigen posted a tweet breaking the news about John Legend’s big win.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Legend posing with wife Chrissy Teigen.
John Legend posing with wife Chrissy Teigen. (Instagram/chrissyteigen)
         

If you spend enough time on the Internet, you’ve probably read news about John Legend being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”. While the singer says he’s wondering whether he can live up to the title, his wife, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has been posting her reactions to the news on Twitter. And to say her reactions are hilarious is an understatement.

Earlier today, Teigen posted a tweet teasing the big news without giving anything away. “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby,” she tweeted.

The tweet was promptly followed by another breaking the news about Legend’s big win. She also posted her reaction to the big news and chances are it’ll make you chuckle.

Within just six hours of being posted, Chrissy Teigen’s tweet has collected over 1.2 lakh likes and more than 5,600 retweets - and still very much counting.

She also used the hashtag #EGOTPSMA to describe the win. In case it’s not clear, the hashtag stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and People’s Sexiest Man Alive - all awards and honours won by the singer.

And while Teigen was ecstatic about her husband’s new title, their kids, not so much…

She also updated her Twitter bio:

Screengrab of Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter bio
Screengrab of Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter bio

And posted this tweet:

“I’ve finally impressed her,” John Legend said about wife Chrissy Teigen. He added, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told People magazine about the title bestowed on him. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

British actor Idris Elba won the title last year.

(With Agency Inputs)

