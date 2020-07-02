e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kanye West posts picture with Elon Musk, people notice a third person too

Kanye West posts picture with Elon Musk, people notice a third person too

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” wrote Kanye West and shared the image.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Elon Musk with Kanye West.
The image shows Elon Musk with Kanye West.(Twitter/Kanye West)
         

Kanye West recently shared a photograph of himself with Elon Musk on Twitter. The picture of the rapper and the technocrat has now created a chatter on the micro-blogging site for a very different reason. While several commented on the duo, some noticed a third person visible in the picture.

“When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange,” wrote West and shared the image. He also used a tangerine emoji to conclude his post.

The image shows Musk in an all-black attire, while West is seen wearing a beige-coloured printed shirt with black pants and an orange-hued jacket.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post quickly gathered over 7.6 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it also garnered more than 1.2 lakh retweets. There were many who commented on the picture and wrote about how good the duo looks. However, there were some who noticed the reflection of a third person. Did you see it at first glance too? If not, here’s a reply on the post by a Twitter user which will make things clear:

Yes, the reflection of the photographer, Grimes - Canadian singer and Musk’s girlfriend – is also visible on the glass case behind the duo. Now you see it!

Well, people were amused to make this little discovery and shared tons of comments to express the same.

People also dropped other comments on the post to express their reactions to the image:

“Two billionaires,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image. To which, another person replied, “Three. Grimes is taking the picture and you can see her reflection.”

What do you think of the image?

tags
top news
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In