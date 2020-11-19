KBC 12’s second crorepati found 2 masala sachets in a Maggi packet. Her tweet is collecting reactions

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:11 IST

“Never thought would get so lucky,” wrote IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Twitter. If you watch Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati regularly, you probably already know her as the second crorepati of Season 12. While one may think that the line from her tweet is for her big win on the show, it only refers to it partly. The IPS officer recently had another reason to celebrate - she found two masala sachets in a packet of Maggi.

Sharma, on November 18, posted a tweet sharing the happy news. “Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 Maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today,” she tweeted. She also shared a picture of her big find.

Now any lover of these two minutes noodles knows what a big deal this is and people have shared several reactions to the tweet.

The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 6,000 likes and more 450 retweets along *with* lots of comments from tweeple.

Kya kijiyega itni masala sachet ka... pic.twitter.com/Wq5SjsLkVw — ARVIND V (@ARVINDVkings) November 18, 2020

Winning KBC was ok.... but getting 2 sachets is really an achievement. ALMOST NO ONE has come across person with 2 sachets. It's a god send 👋 — Abhijit K (@aappak) November 18, 2020

Which one is more valuable?? 1 CR or extra Maggie masala sache ??🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Pankaj Kohli (@pankajkohli_in) November 19, 2020

Crorepati banna ki khushi ek taraf aur extra masale ki Maggi khane ki khush dusri taraf 😂😂 — Jitender Sharma (@jitenderjeet95) November 19, 2020

One Extra is for winning KBC... — Aamir Almansoor M. (@aamir2571) November 18, 2020

Now that's what we refer to as "bhagwan jab deta hain chappar phad ke deta hain." Congratulations mam on a fantabulous win. Hats off !! pic.twitter.com/x0e1L7M6lD — Vasudev Kamath (@vasudevkamath) November 19, 2020

