e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / KBC 12’s second crorepati found 2 masala sachets in a Maggi packet. Her tweet is collecting reactions

KBC 12’s second crorepati found 2 masala sachets in a Maggi packet. Her tweet is collecting reactions

Any lover of these two minutes noodles knows what a big deal this is and people have shared several reactions to the tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:11 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the Maggi packet with two masala sachets.
The image shows the Maggi packet with two masala sachets.(Twitter/@mohita_ips)
         

“Never thought would get so lucky,” wrote IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Twitter. If you watch Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati regularly, you probably already know her as the second crorepati of Season 12. While one may think that the line from her tweet is for her big win on the show, it only refers to it partly. The IPS officer recently had another reason to celebrate - she found two masala sachets in a packet of Maggi.

Sharma, on November 18, posted a tweet sharing the happy news. “Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 Maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today,” she tweeted. She also shared a picture of her big find.

Now any lover of these two minutes noodles knows what a big deal this is and people have shared several reactions to the tweet.

The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 6,000 likes and more 450 retweets along *with* lots of comments from tweeple.

What do you think about this?

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In