e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kerala boy scores Lionel Messi like free kick, video goes viral

Kerala boy scores Lionel Messi like free kick, video goes viral

First shared on Facebook page All Kerala Sevens Football Association, the video is now being shared by many across different platforms.

it-s-viral Updated: May 06, 2020 20:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Indo Asian News Service | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Thiruvananthapuram
The image shows the boy getting ready to kick the ball.
The image shows the boy getting ready to kick the ball. (Screengrab)
         

A video of a 12-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala kicking a ball through a ring has now created quite a stir online and there’s a chance that it’ll leave you amazed too.

In the video, the boy takes an aim towards a ring hanging from a goalpost and is seen wearing a jersey of Argentina with star Lionel Messi’s name written on it. He then proceeds to kick the ball that curls into the hoop. The boy then places his hand on the hips, just the way Messi stands and settles his hair.

Messi himself is known for his free kicks that deceive the opposition goalkeeper and curls into the top corner of the goal frequently. 52 of Messi’s 697 career goals have come from free kicks.

First shared on Facebook page All Kerala Sevens Football Association, the video is now being shared by many across different platforms. And, people can’t stop drawing a connection between the kicking style of the kid and Messi.

Take a look at the video:

People had a lot to say about the young boy. “Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant,” tweeted another. “This is gold,” wrote a third.

According to Manorama Online, the boy’s name is Mishal Aboulais, a seventh standard student of Kattumunda Government UP School. Mishal was encouraged by his brother Wajid to pick up the sport and has been getting coaching for the past four years. The video itself was shot by Wajid.

The report further states that Messi is Mishal’s favourite player while the Argentina captain’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second.

tags
top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper