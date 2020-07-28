e-paper
Kids enjoy on makeshift merry-go-round in this heartening video. Watch

Kids enjoy on makeshift merry-go-round in this heartening video. Watch

The video has struck a chord with people.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:48 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The kids playing on their swing.
The kids playing on their swing. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
         

A video of three children enjoying on a makeshift merry-go-round has made its way onto Twitter and is winning several hearts. The video shows the children spinning around on this swing they seem to have created with just a tree trunk and some rope. Their creativity and delight over this swing have struck a chord with tweeple.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. “The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, the kids can be seen running around the tree stump. As they gather speed, they are seen lifting their feet off the ground and swinging on the merry-go-round.

Shared on July 23, the video has collected over 2,700 likes and more than 300 retweets. People have shared several comments about the share.

Recently, a similar video of kids using a stick to strike a few balls across a makeshift board also captured the attention of tweeple. Earlier, a video captured in Madhya Pradesh showed children enjoying on a makeshift seesaw that they put together using just two logs.

What do you think about the video?

