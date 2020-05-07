Kids imitate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s playing styles, ‘wow’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:44 IST

If you are a fan of tennis, a video of two kiddos imitating the celebrated players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will make you go wow. In case you are not a fan of the game, still this video will make you say aww, because of its sheer adorableness.

Shared by renowned tennis coach Judy Murray on Twitter, the video shows the kids practicing tennis with gusto while exhibiting amazing skills. One of them is 6-year-old Yunosuke and the other is 4-year-old Koujirou, two brothers hailing from Japan.

“Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on their screens,” Murray tweeted and shared the video.

Since being shared the clip quickly piqued people’s attention and till now has gathered over 5.3 lakh views. From “wow” to “this is awesome”, people couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of appreciative comments.

“Oh, wow. Great speed,” wrote an Twitter user. “Excellent performance,” expressed another. “Mini-idols. Sooo cute,” commented a third. “Good Lord they’re good! Can tell they’ve watched Federer. The pink trainer’s kid has superb backhand and follow through,” praised a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

The brother duo, however, is no stranger to the online fame. Last year, a video of Yunosuke watching Roger Federer on a screen and imitating his moves went viral. The duo also has an Instagram page, managed by their parents, filled with the videos of them playing and training for tennis.

What do you think of this sibling duo?