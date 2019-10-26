Kiren Rijiju’s rope climbing video amuses people. Impresses Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter

it-s-viral

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys a reputation of being one of the fittest politicians in the country. Be it acing the bottle cap challenge or taking part in the Fit India Movement, time and again, the sports minister left people surprised with his fitness. His recent video, captured at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMUS), proves that yet again.

On October 25, Rijiju took to Twitter to share a video of himself climbing rope. The video shows him climbing a rope attached with a pole. What amused people is his speed and effortless gesture.

At world class NIMUS (National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports at Dirang. Along with CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji will trek above 15,000 feet towards Mago-Thingu to complete #GandhiSankalpYatra pic.twitter.com/FvLVuDW6IQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 25, 2019

The video impressed three times Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter who dropped a tweet praising the union minister. To which, he tweeted out a humble reply.

Wow talk about leading by example 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Carmelita Jeter (@CarmelitaJeter) October 25, 2019

🙏🙏 But I'm more inspired by you @CarmelitaJeter — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 25, 2019

Since being shared a day back, the video quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has amassed about 27,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 4,400 likes and over 540 retweets.

People had a lot to say on the clip. Most couldn’t stop praising Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s fitness. There were some who commented that the video inspired them to do better in terms of being healthy.

What do you think of Kiren Rijiju’s rope climbing video?

