Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Kiren Rijiju’s rope climbing video amuses people. Impresses Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter

Since being shared, Kiren Rijiju’s video quickly captured people’s attention.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju is seen climbing a robe in the image. (Twitter/Kiren Rijiju)
         

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys a reputation of being one of the fittest politicians in the country. Be it acing the bottle cap challenge or taking part in the Fit India Movement, time and again, the sports minister left people surprised with his fitness. His recent video, captured at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMUS), proves that yet again.

On October 25, Rijiju took to Twitter to share a video of himself climbing rope. The video shows him climbing a rope attached with a pole. What amused people is his speed and effortless gesture.

The video impressed three times Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter who dropped a tweet praising the union minister. To which, he tweeted out a humble reply.

Since being shared a day back, the video quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has amassed about 27,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 4,400 likes and over 540 retweets.

People had a lot to say on the clip. Most couldn’t stop praising Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s fitness. There were some who commented that the video inspired them to do better in terms of being healthy.

What do you think of Kiren Rijiju’s rope climbing video?

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:30 IST

