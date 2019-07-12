Watch: Kiren Rijiju aces bottle cap challenge, then sends out a message

The bottle cap challenge is catching up fast in India. After film and sports stars, politicians seem to be warming up to the fun stunt and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a video on Instagram of him acing the act. The bottle cap challenge requires one to untwist the loosely-fixed cap of a bottle with a roundhouse. The cap should just fly off the bottle.

Rijiju’s stunt came with a message: “Say no to drugs. Get ready for Fit India Campaign,” he wrote while sharing the video that has already been viewed more than 57,000 times.

“Youths are the future of our nation. Say no to drugs, yes to fitness. Concentration & Focus are key to success. Good health leads to greater happiness in life!”, the minister also wrote on a Facebook post.

Film stars such as Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sushmita Sen have already completed the challenge and shared the video on social media. Many celebrities have given the stunt their own touch – cricketer Yuvraj Singh uncapped the bottle with his bat, actor Tiger Shroff did it blindfolded.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:23 IST