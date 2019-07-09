Yuvraj Singh uses his bat for the bottle cap challenge, tags Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan

Yuvraj Singh, known for his six sixes, has been swinging his bat since childhood - and has done it quite well, we might add. Recently, he used his age-old experience to try his version of the viral bottle cap challenge. The result is quite exhilarating for any cricket fan.

The bottle cap challenge, which has gone viral over social media, requires skills along with agility. Celebrities like Jason Statham, Akshay Kumar, and John Mayer have performed the challenge with many more sharing their own versions of the challenge. The challenge requires a person to unscrew the cap of a bottle with one quick kick, without toppling the bottle. Several people have taken on the challenge in their own unique ways and Yuvraj is among them.

The video posted by Yuvraj shows him uncapping the bottle with a stroke of his bat. Sadly, though, the bottle topples. Yuvraj also extended the challenge to cricketers Brian Lara, Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle. He has also tagged Sachin Tendulkar in his post. However, he added a special condition for Master Blaster. Take a look:

Posted some 21 hours ago, the video has collected over 2.5 million views and some 8.4 lakh ‘likes’.

What do you think about Yuvraj Singh’s version of the bottle cap challenge?

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 16:55 IST